Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

NYSE IBP opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.