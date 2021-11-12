Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.