DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.95

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 555954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

