Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$125.00 and last traded at C$125.00, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$706.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.29.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.