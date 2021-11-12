AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.89

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 91946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $668.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

