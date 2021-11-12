Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $119.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.74.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $6,899,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 36.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.