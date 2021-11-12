UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.25

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBJF. Barclays lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.39 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

