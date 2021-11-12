Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $74.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 28,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 184,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,413. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.