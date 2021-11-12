NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells $211,584.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

