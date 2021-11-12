Insider Selling: Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Sells $208,467.25 in Stock

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.