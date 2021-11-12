Tricia L. Fulton Sells 2,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HLIO opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.