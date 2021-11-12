Elie Melhem Sells 1,200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WTS opened at $205.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.47.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

