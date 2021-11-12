Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

Several research firms have recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €61.38 ($72.21) on Tuesday. Cancom has a one year low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a one year high of €63.18 ($74.33). The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.27 and a 200-day moving average of €52.54.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.