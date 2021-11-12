Critical Comparison: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 29.70% 3.50% 2.19% DTE Energy 6.25% 12.12% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 7 0 2.55 DTE Energy 1 5 3 1 2.40

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $82.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NextEra Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 7.10 -$50.00 million $2.78 30.58 DTE Energy $12.18 billion 1.79 $1.37 billion $4.52 24.89

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co. operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan. The Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan and the sale of storage and transportation capacity. The Non-Utility Operations segment engages in gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. The Corporate & Other includes various holding company activities, holds certain non-utility debt, and holds energy-related investments. The company was founded in January 1995 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.