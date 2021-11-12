Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONB. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

