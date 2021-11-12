Reviewing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roku and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 2 22 0 2.84 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku currently has a consensus target price of $416.26, indicating a potential upside of 53.15%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roku and Troika Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $1.78 billion 20.40 -$17.51 million $2.03 133.89 Troika Media Group $16.19 million 5.41 -$16.00 million N/A N/A

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku 11.22% 12.69% 8.60% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roku beats Troika Media Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. The Platform segment allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include Roku audio, Roku TVs, and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

