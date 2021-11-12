$0.39 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.57. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.