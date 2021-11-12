RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RH has been benefiting from accelerated demand for home furniture and furnishing products, which is primarily attributable to the robust momentum in the housing market. The company has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants as well as cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with solid margins and operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, delay in manufacturing, low inventory and supply chain disruptions are ongoing headwinds. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.00.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $635.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 1 year low of $391.24 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

