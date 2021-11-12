Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to Post $1.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. Cabot posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 38.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 45.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.