Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $56,100. Insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

