SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Raised to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Shares of SAIL opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.56 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

