Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

