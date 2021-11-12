Morgan Stanley Sells 5,115 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $35,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

