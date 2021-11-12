Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $36,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $592,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $188.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.23. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

