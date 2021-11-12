Morgan Stanley Has $36.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $469,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.