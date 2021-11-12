Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
See Also: Outperform Rating
