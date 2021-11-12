Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.71.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.