WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $156.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO reported strong third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year, driven by a strong performance by all three business units and contributions from portfolio expansion. Also, benefits from the Anixter merger aided the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses drove Electrical & Electronic Solutions revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses drove Communications & Security Solutions revenues. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses aided the Utility & Broadband Solutions segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, supply chain challenges and a leveraged balance sheet remain concerns for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.56.

WCC stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

