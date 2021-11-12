Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $500,006.85 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $95.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,929,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

