Truist Securities Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.19.

NYSE BE opened at $33.89 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $551,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

