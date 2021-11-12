Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans Sells 2,570 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSTK opened at $119.05 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.68.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.