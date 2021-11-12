Raymond James Lowers Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $29.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

