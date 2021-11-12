PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PTC’s Q4 performance benefitted from continued momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) amid acceleration in digital transformation by enterprises. The company is witnessing robust adoption of Vuforia-Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture solution along with ThingWorx and Windchill platforms as well as the Onshape suite. The acquisition of Arena Solutions bodes well. The company is accelerating software as a service (SaaS) transition by improving the capacity on its Atlas platform and boosting SaaS capabilities of its core computer-aided design (CAD) and product lifestyle management (PLM) products. However, restructuring payments are anticipated to affect cash flow in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. PTC faces stiff competition in the CAD market, which might dent the top line. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. PTC has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PTC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

