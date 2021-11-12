PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

