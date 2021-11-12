Morgan Stanley Purchases 250,082 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of 1Life Healthcare worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after purchasing an additional 611,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 339,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

