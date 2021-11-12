Head to Head Analysis: Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) versus Its Peers

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Emergent Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 574 1979 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Emergent Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.42

Emergent Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 9.10% 7.41% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent Capital competitors beat Emergent Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

