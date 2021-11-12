$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in RPM International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

