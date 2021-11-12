Motorola Solutions (MSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Motorola Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, driven by diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics backed by solid order trends. The company intends to augment its position in the public safety domain by forging strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It is well-positioned to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution, and a favorable macroeconomic environment. Motorola has also raised its earlier guidance for 2021. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

11/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $267.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $307.00 to $303.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $260.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Motorola Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2021 – Motorola Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $247.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $247.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

