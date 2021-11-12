Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Blackstone Group (BX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) recently:

11/4/2021 – The Blackstone Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.50 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $114.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/22/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – The Blackstone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – The Blackstone Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, net inflows are likely to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth. However, elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Moreover, high debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key near-term concerns.”

Shares of BX stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

