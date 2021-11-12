Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Alteryx stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

