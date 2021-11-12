ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $8,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

