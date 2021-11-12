Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.63

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 3813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.32.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.