Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

