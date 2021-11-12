Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to “Strong-Buy”

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

