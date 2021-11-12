Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

