Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TuSimple as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $310,946,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $7,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last ninety days.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $39.96 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

