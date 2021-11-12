State Street Corp Sells 3,037,539 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,037,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,827,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 757,149 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 99,101 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,575,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

