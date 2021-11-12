Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $99,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,853,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.46 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

