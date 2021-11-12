IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.21% of IQVIA worth $95,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

