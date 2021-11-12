Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 731,827 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $93,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth $370,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.