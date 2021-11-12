Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,784,902 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,784,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Newmont worth $91,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

